Indiana Jones 5 development revealed followed by Steven Spielberg’s exit

Fans have already become exhausted waiting for Indiana Jones 5. It has been over 12 years since Indiana Jones 4 make a remarkable success in the global box office. Many fans have considered that the fifth movie will never be worked upon.

The remarkable success of Indiana Jones 4 titled 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' is believed the actual reason why the creators want to work on Indiana Jones 5. The series aficionados are desperate to see Indiana Jones 5 on the theater screens.

Indiana Jones 5 was previously dated for July 9, 2021. But the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the movie and television projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The bad news for movie lovers is that Steven Spielberg stepped down as director of Indiana Jones due to reported troubles behind the scenes. According to some sources, the making of Indiana Jones 5 is now hanging by a thread.

Indiana Jones 5 is likely to make more business than Indiana Jones 4 made in 2008. Disney officially confirmed a huge reshuffling of its main expected films and shows due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

Indiana Jones 5 was in development under Disney with James Mangold directing, and Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Kathleen Kennedy producing. Now fans are worrying about the making of this much-awaited movie with the exit of Steven Spielberg. Kathleen Kennedy confirmed at the BAFTA event in February this year that the fifth movie would not be a reboot and instead would continue the adventures of Indiana Jones, picking up some time after the events of the previous movie.

John Rhys Davies as Sallah, Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, Jim Broadbent as Charles Stanforth is likely to be seen in Indiana Jones 5. However, the plot for the movie is yet to be hinted but we can say that new plot and events will be more mesmerizing with turns and twists.

The new release date for Indiana Jones 5 is July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.