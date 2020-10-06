Kim Kardashian recalls helping Kanye West during his coronavirus fight

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian had a brush (light touch) with coronavirus during the earlier days of the global health crisis. According to Fox News, the 39-year-old reality star helped care for her husband Kanye West as he fought the novel virus earlier this year while also taking care of their four children, as she detailed in a recent interview with Grazia magazine.

The two share 7-year-old North, Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm. Kardashian recalled, "Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help."

The SKIMS founder said she'd change her husband's sheets and "help him get out of bed when he wasn't feeling good" as he fought the infection. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time," confessed Kardashian.

Kardashian said that the 43-year-old rapper - West contracted COVID-19 "during the time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they had" also tested positive for coronavirus, which occurred in mid-March. According to Fox News, in an interview with Forbes, West said he contracted the virus in late February.

"Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it," he recalled of fighting the infection. "I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!" (ANI)