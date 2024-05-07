Met Gala: Kim Kardashian steals attention in silver corset dress

Reality star Kim Kardashian once again stole the spotlight with her Met Gala look. This year she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City donning a sheer Margiela by John Galliano dress with a lace train featuring leaves and floral accents.

Though her icy bleach-blonde hair perfectly accented the silver in her dress, she played down the rest of the look by wearing natural waves and subtle makeup, including a shimmery silver eyeshadow. She also bundled up with a simple gray shawl. The highlight of her outfit was her silver corset, giving her a drastically tiny waist.

Kim knows best how to hog limelight at the fashion's biggest night. In 2021, she literally caused quite a stir at the Met Gala with her bold fashion statement. Clad in a striking black Balenciaga haute couture gown, complete with a matching train and mask, Kim kept viewers guessing as to the identity behind the ensemble.

In 2022 , she wore a gown originally that belonged to Marilyn Monroe. The iconic movie star famously wore the glittering ivory dress when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, as per People. Kim borrowed the gown from Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which purchased the dress from Julien's Auction in November 2016 for a whopping $4.81 million.

The reality star revealed that she had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, as she wasn't permitted to alter it. Many even called out Kim not only for her extreme weight loss measures but for her choice to wear such a historic dress.

She made her Met Gala debut in 2013 while pregnant with her first child North West and walked the red carpet in a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress created out of floral printed jersey, along with perfectly matched gloves and shoes. She attended the Gala as a plus-one to her then-boyfriend Kanye West, who wore a simple suit by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci. (ANI)

