Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

When will It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 premiere? Since Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, fans have started asking questions about the renewal and release of Season 2. This South Korean romantic television series starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se is highly believed to be back for Season 2.

The finale for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 left doors opened for the making of Season 2. The first scene that paved the hope for another season came when Ko Mun-yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest. The interaction gave Ko Mun-yeong a sense of closure, Pinkvilla reported.

On the other hand, all the characters in It's Okay to Not Be Okay healed themselves at the end of Season 1 with the lead characters confessing their love for each other. This is why many believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2.

The renewal for It's Okay to Not Be Okay for Season 2 seems tough and series creators may disappoint viewers. The first season had a justified climax leaving no loop ends of cliffhangers. The lead characters got rid of their problems and phobias, portrayed as living happy while all other characters moved on their respective ways.

The actor Park Kyu-young, who played the role of Nam Ju-ri in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, recently had an interview with Xportsnews. She said (via Soompi) on Kim Soo-hyun, "His energy is really great. I've seen his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and nervous about how our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I was curious about, and he made working together very comfortable, so I'm thankful."

Let's hope that the creators change their decision and renew It's Okay to Not Be Okay for Season 2 to satiate fans' demand.

