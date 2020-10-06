Left Menu
Development News Edition

Who is behind social media accounts defaming Maha govt? NCP

As many as 80,000 such accounts were opened to defame the Maharashtra government, its ministers and the Mumbai Police to gain benefits in the Bihar elections," Tapase said, citing a study by an American university. Facebook and Twitter should declare who owns these fake accounts and from which IP addresses they were created, he demanded.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:01 IST
Who is behind social media accounts defaming Maha govt? NCP

Facebook and Twitter should declare who owns fake social media accounts that were allegedly created to defame the Maharashtra government and its police, the NCP demanded on Tuesday. The poser from the NCP, a partner in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, came in the backdrop of news reports about existence of a large numer of fake social media accounts.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, in a statement, said that these accounts were created in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. As many as 80,000 such accounts were opened to defame the Maharashtra government, its ministers and the Mumbai Police to gain benefits in the Bihar elections," Tapase said, citing a study by an American university.

Facebook and Twitter should declare who owns these fake accounts and from which IP addresses they were created, he demanded. Tapase also asked the Centre to enact a law to ensure there is no media trial when judicial probe is on in any matter.

Earlier in the day, an official said the cyber cell here has registered two FIRs against unidentified persons for trolling the Mumbai police commissioner on social media and using abusive language against him and the city police. The police have come to know that several fake social media accounts are being used for the purpose, the official said.

"Several social media account holders are trolling Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on different platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and using abusive language against him and the force," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, cyber cell, Rashmi Karandikar..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

World economy faces long, hard climb out of pandemic, IMF chief says

The global economy is in less dire shape than it was in June but risks crashing again if governments end fiscal and monetary support too soon, fail to control the coronavirus and ignore emerging market debt problems, International Monetary ...

U.S. FDA asks COVID-19 vaccine developers for two months of safety data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers that it would need at least two months of safety data after a full vaccination regime to review applications for emergency use authorization of an experimental vaccin...

Livve raises USD 1.5 million in seed funding

The Kerala-based startup Livve has announced that they have raised USD 1.5 million in seed funding through angel investors. Livve started in 2015 in Cochin, Kerala, and now has a strong presence in Delhi, NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Ch...

SC reserves verdict on journalist Vinod Dua’s plea for quashing of FIR

The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved verdict on a plea of senior journalist Vinod Dua seeking quashing of FIR lodged against him for sedition and other offences by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show. A bench of Justi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020