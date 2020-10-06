Left Menu
Development News Edition

This isn’t the right time: Daniel Craig on delay in ‘No Time to Die’ release

James Bond star Daniel Craig has said the decision to push the release of his upcoming film “No Time to Die” from November to spring 2021 was taken to ensure that fans get to enjoy the movie at the same time around the world.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:32 IST
This isn’t the right time: Daniel Craig on delay in ‘No Time to Die’ release
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

James Bond star Daniel Craig has said the decision to push the release of his upcoming film "No Time to Die" from November to spring 2021 was taken to ensure that fans get to enjoy the movie at the same time around the world. In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" , Craig, who is returning as Agent 007 for the fifth and final time, addressed the delay in the release of the much-awaited film.

"This thing is just bigger than all of us," Craig told Fallon. "We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn't the right time. So fingers crossed, April 2 is going to be our date," he added.

The 25th Bond movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally set to open on November 12 in the UK and on November 20 in the US. But the producers decided to postpone the release, considering the coronavirus pandemic. Craig said he was happy to have returned for "No Time to Die".

"I'm so glad I came back and did this last one. The story, it just didn't feel complete and I needed a break. Once I had and we started talking about storylines and things we could do I was like, 'I'm in'." The actor, who made his debut as Bond with "Casino Royale", recalled how he celebrated the news about bagging the part years ago. Craig succeeded Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan in the role of the iconic fictitious spy in the 2006 film, directed by Martin Campbell. "I was in Whole Foods supermarket... I bought myself a bottle of vodka and a glass," he said.

Asked what advice he would give should someone take on the Bond role in the future, Craig simply said: "Don't f*** it up. It's a beautiful amazing thing."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

World economy faces long, hard climb out of pandemic, IMF chief says

The global economy is in less dire shape than it was in June but risks crashing again if governments end fiscal and monetary support too soon, fail to control the coronavirus and ignore emerging market debt problems, International Monetary ...

U.S. FDA asks COVID-19 vaccine developers for two months of safety data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers that it would need at least two months of safety data after a full vaccination regime to review applications for emergency use authorization of an experimental vaccin...

Livve raises USD 1.5 million in seed funding

The Kerala-based startup Livve has announced that they have raised USD 1.5 million in seed funding through angel investors. Livve started in 2015 in Cochin, Kerala, and now has a strong presence in Delhi, NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Ch...

SC reserves verdict on journalist Vinod Dua’s plea for quashing of FIR

The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved verdict on a plea of senior journalist Vinod Dua seeking quashing of FIR lodged against him for sedition and other offences by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show. A bench of Justi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020