People News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; Egyptian artist crafts pictures with salt and more

Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80, U.S. media report American singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1970s reggae hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died at the age of 80, his son told celebrity website TMZ and a Los Angeles TV station.

Updated: 07-10-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 10:28 IST
People News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; Egyptian artist crafts pictures with salt and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80, U.S. media report

American singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1970s reggae hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died at the age of 80, his son told celebrity website TMZ and a Los Angeles TV station. Nash died on Tuesday of natural causes, his son, John Nash III, told TMZ.

'Queen of Crime' Christie's first detective novel marks centenary

It was partly thanks to a bet with her sister that Agatha Christie wrote her first detective novel, and 100 years since it was published she is as popular as ever. Christie was 30 when in February 1920 "The Mysterious Affair at Styles" was serialised in a British newspaper. The book was published in America in October and the following year in Britain.

Egyptian artist crafts pictures with salt

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy focuses as he carefully pours white salt onto a black surface to create an image of actor Al Pacino. Genedy experimented with materials such as leaves and money before settling on a substance he says is versatile and cheap - salt.

Eddie Van Halen dies at 65, guitar virtuoso ruled '70s, '80s rock

Eddie Van Halen, the pioneering guitar player whose hard-rocking band emerged from the Sunset Strip music scene in Los Angeles in the early 1970s to stand at the top of rock 'n' roll for a decade, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65. Van Halen's death was announced by his 29-year-old son, Wolfgang, a bass player who joined the band, best known for songs like "Jump" and "Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love," in later years.

