Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix to premiere 'Selena: The Series' on Dec 4

Netflix's much-anticipated series based on late Mexican-American singer Selena will premiere on December 4.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:06 IST
Netflix to premiere 'Selena: The Series' on Dec 4
Netflix logo. Image Credit: ANI

Netflix's much-anticipated series based on late Mexican-American singer Selena will premiere on December 4. The release date of 'Selena: The Series' has come almost after two years of the announcement that a scripted series was on the way and 23 years after the release of the Oscar-nominated biographical movie 'Selena', directed by Gregory Nava and starring Jennifer Lopez.

The first of the two-part series will be released on December 4, as per the Hollywood Reporter. It has been developed and executive produced by the Quintanilla family alongside Netflix.

Starring Christian Serratos as the late Mexican American singer, the series is a coming-of-age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise, the Hollywood Reporter informed. "As Mexican American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music," notes an official description on the Netflix website.

Ricardo Chavira will co-star as Selena's father Abraham, Gabriel Chavarria as her brother A.B., Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette, Seidy Lopez as her mother Marcella, and Madison Taylor Baez as Young Selena, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

Putin says he has noted Joe Biden's harsh anti-Russian rhetoric

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had noted what he called sharp anti-Russian rhetoric from U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but that he had been encouraged by Bidens comments on arms control.Putin, in c...

Tennis-'Be more gentle!' Siegemund implores after time violation

Laura Siegemund called for clarity around the time violation rule in tennis on Wednesday after she received a warning for being too slow with her serve at a crucial point during her French Open quarter-final loss against Petra Kvitova. To h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020