Updated: 08-10-2020 02:25 IST
Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis revealed, Marley with other lead cast’s returning
Attack on Titan Season 4 is already at the unnamed final arc where the long-running battle between the Eldians and Marley is expected to be resolved. Image Credit: YouTube / ANIPLUS Asia

Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to be a tremendous season in terms of plot that the anime has ever seen in the previous seasons. The previous season experienced a huge success and this came as a surprise to the global anime aficionados.

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 mark end to the series? Yes, that's true. In other words, it will surely say goodbye in exciting way(s). The upcoming season will see some new characters that will end the series in a beautiful manner.

The lead cast including Marley will be returning to Attack on Titan Season 4. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but it is for sure that the fourth and last season is going to be beautiful and memorable.

Attack on Titan Season 4 is already at the unnamed final arc where the long-running battle between the Eldians and Marley is expected to be resolved. However, the number of episodes can't be predicted as Season 1 consisted of 25 episodes, Season 2 of 12 episodes and Season 3 of 22 episodes. Thus, it is tough to predict the number of episodes for the fourth season.

Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Eren with the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity. After waging a battle with the Titans, they would establish dominance of their own, Marley will be returning to Attack on Titan Season 4.

Here's the synopsis of Season 4 of Attack on Titan – The battle to retake Wall Maria begins now! With Eren's new hardening ability, the Scouts are confident they can seal the wall and take back Shiganshina District. If they succeed, Eren can finally unlock the secrets of the basement—and the world. But danger lies in wait as Reiner, Bertholdt, and the Beast Titan have plans of their own. Could this be humanity's final battle for survival?"

In Attack on Titan Season 4, battle between Marley and Eldia is expected to leave more casualties than even the normal amount. On the other hand, the anime lovers, according to Comic Book, are excited to see that a Twitter user has shared the animation reel from one of the animators of Attack On Titan, showing a series of events that are sure to take place in the heart wrenching, the action-packed fourth season of the franchise that places Eren and his friends in new dire situations.

Attack on Titan Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but the delay is inevitable due to the global coronavirus pandemic It is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

