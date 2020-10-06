Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama likely to get some additional filler segments for more actions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:17 IST
One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama likely to get some additional filler segments for more actions
Despite Saitama will continue to be seen as the protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the viewers will see Garou having more screen time. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

If you're a real aficionado, you must be for One Punch Man Season 3. They are ardently waiting for the announcement of third season since the previous season dropped its finale in July last year.

Currently, we don't find any reason on the production development for One Punch Man Season 3. The main hindrance is the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

There has been no discussion on the renewal of One Punch Man Season 3. We even don't witness any discussion on its cancellation. However, there is no reason for the anime lovers to feel disappointed as there was a gap of almost four years between the first and second seasons. This indicates that we need to wait for some extra time to get a confirmation on the making o f third season.

The anime enthusiasts are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here's the cast list: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

Despite Saitama will continue to be seen as the protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the viewers will see Garou having more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in the eyes of the viewers. There is also a possibility that his human side gets revealed in Season 3 of One Punch Man.

The imminent season is likely to be tempted to work some additional filler segments to give the anime series' protagonist Saitama more to do, but his role in the main plot is once again set to be limited. However, the good news is that the third season will bring plenty of heroes and fans will be surprised to see some wonderful fights.

The plot of One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to center around the life of Saitama. Although he will be seen defeating his opponents with one punch, his fight with Garou will be quite different. Saitama will not be able to defeat Garou with a single punch. Garou will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be premiered in the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 922 release date postponed, Franky vs Hacha – who will win?

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

World economy faces long, hard climb out of pandemic, IMF chief says

The global economy is in less dire shape than it was in June but risks crashing again if governments end fiscal and monetary support too soon, fail to control the coronavirus and ignore emerging market debt problems, International Monetary ...

U.S. FDA asks COVID-19 vaccine developers for two months of safety data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers that it would need at least two months of safety data after a full vaccination regime to review applications for emergency use authorization of an experimental vaccin...

Livve raises USD 1.5 million in seed funding

The Kerala-based startup Livve has announced that they have raised USD 1.5 million in seed funding through angel investors. Livve started in 2015 in Cochin, Kerala, and now has a strong presence in Delhi, NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Ch...

SC reserves verdict on journalist Vinod Dua’s plea for quashing of FIR

The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved verdict on a plea of senior journalist Vinod Dua seeking quashing of FIR lodged against him for sedition and other offences by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show. A bench of Justi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020