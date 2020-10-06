One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama likely to get some additional filler segments for more actions

If you're a real aficionado, you must be for One Punch Man Season 3. They are ardently waiting for the announcement of third season since the previous season dropped its finale in July last year.

Currently, we don't find any reason on the production development for One Punch Man Season 3. The main hindrance is the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

There has been no discussion on the renewal of One Punch Man Season 3. We even don't witness any discussion on its cancellation. However, there is no reason for the anime lovers to feel disappointed as there was a gap of almost four years between the first and second seasons. This indicates that we need to wait for some extra time to get a confirmation on the making o f third season.

The anime enthusiasts are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here's the cast list: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

Despite Saitama will continue to be seen as the protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the viewers will see Garou having more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in the eyes of the viewers. There is also a possibility that his human side gets revealed in Season 3 of One Punch Man.

The imminent season is likely to be tempted to work some additional filler segments to give the anime series' protagonist Saitama more to do, but his role in the main plot is once again set to be limited. However, the good news is that the third season will bring plenty of heroes and fans will be surprised to see some wonderful fights.

The plot of One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to center around the life of Saitama. Although he will be seen defeating his opponents with one punch, his fight with Garou will be quite different. Saitama will not be able to defeat Garou with a single punch. Garou will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be premiered in the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

