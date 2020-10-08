Meghan Trainor announces pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara
Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news during their appearance on the "Today" show. "I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here. But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest," Trainor said.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:52 IST
"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here. But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest," Trainor said. The singer then turned to her husband, who proudly revealed, "We're pregnant".
"We're so excited we couldn't sleep. We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the 'Today' show, 'I will have the most babies in the world'," Trainor added. The 26-year-old singer and Sabara, 28, tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in December 2018. The pair was introduced while on a double date with Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham in 2016. They got engaged in 2017.
