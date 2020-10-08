Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relationship with Ellen DeGeneres cost me huge movie deal: Anne Heche

During a pre-recorded segment on US TV show "Dancing With the Stars", Heche, 51, revealed that the stigma attached with her relationship had a detrimental effect on her professional life. "My story is a story that created change in the world, moved the needle for equal rights forward, when I fell in love with Ellen DeGeneres," the actor said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:03 IST
Relationship with Ellen DeGeneres cost me huge movie deal: Anne Heche

Hollywood actor Anne Heche has revealed that she suffered many career setbacks because of her decision to go public with her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. During a pre-recorded segment on US TV show "Dancing With the Stars", Heche, 51, revealed that the stigma attached with her relationship had a detrimental effect on her professional life.

"My story is a story that created change in the world, moved the needle for equal rights forward, when I fell in love with Ellen DeGeneres," the actor said. Heche and DeGeneres had started dating in 1997 after meeting at a Vanity Fair party. She later decided to invite DeGeneres as her date for the premiere of her movie "Volcano" , in which she starred opposite Tommy Lee Jones and Don Cheadle.

"My movie premiere for 'Volcano,' I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," she said. "At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say' and I said, 'No thanks.' I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman," Heche added.

Even after this, Heche said, she continued to suffer in the industry because of her relationship. "I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three and a half years, and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal, and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years," the actor added.

Heche and DeGeneres parted ways in 2000. DeGeneres married Portia de Rossi in 2008, while Heche wed Coleman Laffoon in 2000 and filed for divorce in 2007. Heche and Laffoon share 18-year-old son Homer..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand delays hosting of first foreign tourists since April

Thailand is pushing back plans to receive its first batch of foreign tourists due to administrative issues, a senior official said on Thursday, adding to uncertainty about when it will welcome back visitors vital to its economy.Processes in...

Black fly sits atop Mike Pence's white head, steals show at VP debate

The vice presidential debate on Wednesday had plexiglass barriers to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but they couldnt stop the nights most talked-about intruder - a giant stray housefly that perched on Vice President Mike Pences cropped whi...

Britain's Prince William recruits celebrities to launch global environment prize

Britains Prince William launched a multi-million-pound environmental prize on Thursday, teaming up with celebrities including footballer Dani Alves and Alibaba founder Jack Ma to launch a prize aimed at tackling the worlds climate problems....

Teen assumes Finland's PM post for a day in "Girls Takeover"

A 16-year-old girl ceremoniously assumed the post of Finnish prime minister for one day for the Girls Takeover program part of the UN International Day of the Girl to raise more awareness of gender equality. Aava Murto from the small villa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020