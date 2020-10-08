Left Menu
Development News Edition

From tears to smiles: Tale of a Baba, his Dhaba and magic of social media in empathetic times

“With the kind of support this has created, I will continue to focus on other food joints which need help in this time,” Wasan, who has over 1,15,000 followers on Instagram, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:58 IST
From tears to smiles: Tale of a Baba, his Dhaba and magic of social media in empathetic times
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kanta Prasad pulled down his mask every few minutes to reveal a nearly toothless smile, his eyes taking in with gratitude the crowds thronging his tiny food stall, Baba ka Dhaba, that was forlorn and empty till just a day ago, much as it had been through the last six months. On Thursday, though, everything changed for the 80-year-old and his family that was on the brink of penury. Social media spun its magic with a video of Prasad tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown being shared widely across platforms – and, hey presto, customers made a beeline to eat his food as did camera crews, bloggers and journalists. Baba ka Dhaba, a little blue box in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, was the cynosure of many eyes across the country, including celebs from showbiz who posted appeals asking people to go there and get themselves a meal. A day after the heartbreaking video, #Babakadhaba was trending on Twitter and the food joint was flooded with more customers than it had seen in 30 years of being in business.

"Like everyday, my parents started cooking at 6 am. When they reached the shop at 8.30 am, they found people were already lined up outside. "For the first few hours, we sold only parathas and then prepared more items," said Azad Hind, Prasad's 37-year-old son. By 12 noon, all items on the menu, comprising chapati, rice, mixed vegetable, and paneer, all ranging between Rs 10-50, were sold out – much to their surprise and stupefaction. Like many other businesses — big and small -- Prasad's food stall that he has been running with his wife since the early 1990s hit its nadir during the lockdown and in the weeks that followed. The elderly couple barely made enough to make ends meet and their food was mostly unsold at the end of the day. Their despair came to light when Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan on Wednesday captured Prasad breaking down as he talked about his struggles in a video shared on his social media account. Overnight, the post spiralled into a movement to help the elderly couple, whose plight struck a chord of empathy in distant corners of the country. Life had become increasingly difficult for the family also because their son Azad lost his job as an office boy. "The earning from the shop was the only way to feed ourselves," Azad said.

Besides Prasad and his wife, the family comprises their three children, two grandchildren and a daughter-in-law. Before Covid-19 took its toll on businesses countrywide, Prasad would make enough to save Rs.4,000-Rs.5000 almost every month. It all dried up in the months since March when India went into lockdown. There were days, Prasad said, when not a single customer turned up. "We realised there was no point in sitting at home, so we opened our shop everyday. Some days we would have a couple of customers, so whatever money we could make was important. Sometimes we didn't even manage to cover the cost of preparing the food," Prasad, who lives with his family in Jagdamba camp in Sheikh Sarai, said.

Today, people not only helped in buying his food but also with rations, he said. Wasan, who posted the video through his Instagram handle @youtubeswadofficial, said he is always on the lookout for lesser known food joints around the city but never did he imagine his post would lead to so much traction. "I am so glad I decided to take the first step to help them. I realised that they made good food…the only thing missing was marketing, and I thought I could use my followers to do that. "With the kind of support this has created, I will continue to focus on other food joints which need help in this time," Wasan, who has over 1,15,000 followers on Instagram, said. AAP party MLA Somnath Bharti was an early visitor at Baba ka Dhaba. "Visited 'Baba Ka Dhaba' n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people," he tweeted. Actors such as Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda and Raveena Tandon, retweeted Wasan's video, asking people to support the couple and other local vendors in need during the challenging times of Covid-19 pandemic.

"Do visit if you are in Delhi! Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba," tweeted Hooda. "#dilliwalon #dil #dikhao. Whoever eats here, sends me pic, I shall put up a sweet message with your pics ! #supportlocalbusiness #localvendors," posted Tandon.

"Let's help put their smile back ... our neighbourhood vendors need our help to." tweeted Shetty. Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his desire to help. "I am not able to message you, but is there a way I can help that man?? I would like to contribute," he wrote.

Sharing a video of Prasad, satirist Akash Banerjee urged his followers on social media to "stop by" at the food kiosk. The overwhelming support was a ray of hope for other small-scale shopkeepers and hawkers in the vicinity. Raj Rani, a 70-year-old widow who sells towels and handkerchiefs on a pavement in the Malviya Nagar market, said she has barely been making Rs 60 a day. "I have no family…my husband died 20 years ago, and since then I have been running this shop. Earlier I used to still earn enough to support myself, but now there is nothing. Can someone help me?" the Begumpura resident said. Yes, they can.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Eminent academician Ananda Deb Mukhopadhyay dies

Eminent academician Ananda Deb Mukhopadhyay, who was also an expert in oceanography, died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 82 and is survived by a daughter who lives in the USA.Mukhopadhyay had been living alone in his S...

Public acceptance, participation important for success of any env policy: Atishi

Delhi Environment Committee chairperson and AAP MLA Atishi has stressed on the importance of public acceptance and participation in government schemes, citing the example of odd-even car-rationing scheme to combat the winter smog and pollut...

Euro zone yields fall as risk-sentiment remains subdued

European government bond yields fell on Thursday, as rising coronavirus cases in Europe and longer-term uncertainty kept sentiment subdued, while equity markets were lifted by expectations for more U.S. stimulus and lower-for-longer rates. ...

Cycling-Demare makes it two stage wins on Giro d'Italia

French champion Arnaud Demare took his second victory in this years Giro dItalia when he claimed the sixth stage with an impressive last-gasp effort on Thursday. The Groupama-FDJ rider, who won the fourth stage, stayed hidden in a reduced b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020