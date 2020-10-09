The Family Man Season 2 development revealed, Manoj Bajpayee dubs for his character

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated superhit web TV series since Season 1 was aired in September 2019. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in the imminent season.

Fans who ardently waiting for The Family Man Season 2 are very happy as the series has already been renewed for Season 3. The creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee disclosed what the viewers can expect from The Family Man Season 2. "Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," Manoj Bajpayee said.

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," Manoj Bajpayee added.

Over three weeks back, Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself from the recording and shared the update. The 51-year-old actor will be reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 2.

The newest addition in The Family Man Season 2 is Samantha Akkineni. "With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful technique to make my digital debut, than with one in all India's most beloved sequence, The Family Man 2. I've liked Director Raj & DK's work, and given the worldwide scope and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have requested for higher companions," the 33-year beautiful actress said.

Samantha Akkineni recent visited a dubbing studio to dub for her character in The Family Man Season 2. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share a snap from the dubbing studio.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.

