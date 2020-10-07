Mirzapur Season 2 gets new trailer with final release date

Mirzapur aficionados have a beautiful news for which they have been waiting for the last two years. After a long wait, we have seen the release of Mirzapur Season 2's trailer.

Mirzapur had already been renewed for Season 2. Fans were demanding for a long time for the trailer and they were passionately waiting for the announcement of its release date.

The new trailer for Mirzapur Season 2 has revealed that it would be released on October 23 this year. The series mainly stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The shooting for Mirzapur Season 2 was already completed before the attack of coronavirus pandemic in India. The unfortunate demise of Ali Fazal's mother during mid-June affected the dubbing work. You can watch the trailer at the end of this article.

The co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani said on Mirzapur Season 2, "Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India's hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All the praise that season one of Mirzapur has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening. It pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the second season of the show."

Mirzapur Season 2 will be out on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.