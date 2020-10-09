Is Mindhunter Season 3 renewed? Choreographer Erik talks on series’ future

Fans are fervently waiting for Mindhunter Season 3 since the previous season dropped its finale in August 2019. This Netflix series has already become a very popular show and its fans want to get latest updates on its upcoming third season.

Unfortunately, Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be renewed. Netflix made an announcement in January 2020 that the series was on hold as director David Fincher was busy with other multiple projects. "He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly.

Director David Fincher halted development on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the new film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots. The actors like Cameron Britton, Jonathon Groff, Lauren Glazier, Holt McCallany, Cotter Smith, Michael Cerveris, Hannah Gross, Anna Torv and Stacey Roca will reprise their roles when the series is renewed. Currently, they have been released from their contracts to pursue new projects.

There is no doubt that Mindhunter Season 3 will return. Another major hindrance on the path of its development is the current prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

The good news is the series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt recently weighed in on the future of the series after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank. "I don't [know the likelihood of season three happening]. We just finished this movie [Mank] and I've heard things are on hold for a little bit. We'll see. Who knows? But it would be an honour to go back," Eric said to Collider on the making of Mindhunter Season 3.

"I love working with David and adore the cast and the crew, and it's been an incredible period of my life for certain. I've been really blessed to have the opportunity to work on it and contribute to it. It's been particularly important and poignant in my career. But yeah, I don't know. I don't know what's going on," Eric added.

Mindhunter Season 3 will bring back the original cast such as Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn. Fans are also likely to see some new faces in the third season.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

