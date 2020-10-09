Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Mindhunter Season 3 renewed? Choreographer Erik talks on series’ future

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-10-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 01:52 IST
Is Mindhunter Season 3 renewed? Choreographer Erik talks on series’ future
Director David Fincher halted development on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

Fans are fervently waiting for Mindhunter Season 3 since the previous season dropped its finale in August 2019. This Netflix series has already become a very popular show and its fans want to get latest updates on its upcoming third season.

Unfortunately, Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be renewed. Netflix made an announcement in January 2020 that the series was on hold as director David Fincher was busy with other multiple projects. "He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly.

Director David Fincher halted development on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the new film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots. The actors like Cameron Britton, Jonathon Groff, Lauren Glazier, Holt McCallany, Cotter Smith, Michael Cerveris, Hannah Gross, Anna Torv and Stacey Roca will reprise their roles when the series is renewed. Currently, they have been released from their contracts to pursue new projects.

There is no doubt that Mindhunter Season 3 will return. Another major hindrance on the path of its development is the current prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

The good news is the series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt recently weighed in on the future of the series after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank. "I don't [know the likelihood of season three happening]. We just finished this movie [Mank] and I've heard things are on hold for a little bit. We'll see. Who knows? But it would be an honour to go back," Eric said to Collider on the making of Mindhunter Season 3.

"I love working with David and adore the cast and the crew, and it's been an incredible period of my life for certain. I've been really blessed to have the opportunity to work on it and contribute to it. It's been particularly important and poignant in my career. But yeah, I don't know. I don't know what's going on," Eric added.

Mindhunter Season 3 will bring back the original cast such as Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn. Fans are also likely to see some new faces in the third season.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Late-stage study of COVID-19 convalescent-plasma treatment with remdesivir starts

A late-stage trial testing the combination of Gilead Sciences remdesivir and a highly concentrated solution of antibodies that neutralize the COVID-19 virus has begun, the National Institutes of Health NIH said on Thursday. Trial investigat...

Universal Health Coverage ‘more urgent than ever’ – UN chief

Painting a gloomy picture of under-investment in health, Secretary-General Antnio Guterressaid in his video message to senior ministers Universal Health Coverage is not only essential to end the pandemic, it will also drive progress acros...

Mali: 2 hostages freed by extremists on plane to capital

Malis presidency has confirmed that prominent Malian politician Soumaila Cisse and French aid worker Sophie Petronin are aboard a flight to the capital, Bamako, after being freed by al-Qaida-linked militants. The flight took off just before...

Kidnapped Mali politician, French aid worker and two Italians freed

Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians were freed on Thursday, Malis presidency said, after lengthy periods in the hands of Islamist insurgents. Their release follows a tense few days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020