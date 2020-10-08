Left Menu
Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:03 IST
The premiere of Animal Kingdom Season 5 was not possible due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom Season 5 is one of the highly anticipated television series fans have been waiting for the last one year. Since TNT renewed the series for fifth season, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see next.

Fans highly expected Animal Kingdom Season 5 in May this year. If you look back the release dates of all seasons, except Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016.

The premiere of Animal Kingdom Season 5 was not possible due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The release seems to be impossible in this year as the world is still combating against the deadly coronavirus. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Fans will be happy to know that Animal Kingdom Season 5 is currently back in production. Neither the release date is announced, nor do we have any teaser on the imminent season yet. Fans need to wait for some time to get a big announcement.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. Albeit its plot has been kept under wraps, it is likely to portray war for power among the gang members. The imminent season's episodes are likely to feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy.

The imminent season will further show some family enemies that stayed away until now because of Smurf who will be present now. The character of Ellen Barkin, i.e., Smurf is dead but she will appear in flashbacks and memories.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

