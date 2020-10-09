Left Menu
Reed Morano, Charlie Kaufman collaborating for 'Memory Police' adaptation

The project, which hails from Amazon Studios, will be helmed by Morano, who is best known for directing Hulu's Emmy-winning series "The Handmaid's Tale", reported Deadline. Kaufman, who most recently directed Netflix movie "I'm Thinking of Ending Things", will adapt the script from the book.

Filmmakers Reed Morano and Charlie Kaufman are joining hands for the feature film adaptation of Yoko Ogawa novel "The Memory Police" . The project, which hails from Amazon Studios, will be helmed by Morano, who is best known for directing Hulu's Emmy-winning series "The Handmaid's Tale" , reported Deadline.

Kaufman, who most recently directed Netflix movie "I'm Thinking of Ending Things", will adapt the script from the book. The Japanese novel was originally published in 1994. Its English translation was released in 2019 by Pantheon Books.

"On an unnamed island off an unnamed coast, things have begun to disappear — at first little things: ribbons and then roses. Soon, photographs. However, a rare few are able to remember all that no longer exists, but the Memory Police are determined to make sure that what has been erased, remains forgotten forever. "When a young novelist realises her book editor is one of those able to still remember, she hides him in a room beneath her floorboards. As the world closes in around them, they struggle defiantly to hold onto the truth," the official logline read. Morano most recently made her feature directorial debut with Blake Lively-starrer "The Rhythm Section" . She is currently working on Amazon series "The Power" .

Kaufma has previously written critically-acclaimed movies such as "Being John Malkovich" (1999), "Adaptation" (2002), and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004), which earned him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay..

