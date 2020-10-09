Experience of watching 'Baahubali' made me partake in grand projects, says Manushi Chhillar

Praising 'Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Friday said the experience of watching movies like 'Baahubali' has made her partake in grand projects. The 23-year-old actor, who is debuting in Yash Raj Film's maiden historical 'Prithviraj', further credited the film-maker for fuelling her dream to become an actor.

In the hope to be noticed by a visionary film-maker in the near future, the actor said, "Watching Baahubali was an experience that made me want to be a part of these big, grand, fantastical projects that entertain the nation. I can only wish and hope that I work really hard consistently to be able to be a part of such projects in the future." When asked about her debut in Bollywood, Chhillar revealed, "My dream to become an actress was fuelled by the film-maker SS Rajamouli's grand films that portray women characters incredibly beautifully."

Former Miss World is a fan of SS Rajamouli and she considers him as one of the finest film-makers of the industry. "Rajamouli sir is one of the finest film-makers of our times and I am a huge fan of his work. They are simply path-breaking and he has given Indian cinema some of the most iconic films to cherish. 'Baahubali' and 'Magadheera' are my absolute favourite Rajamouli films and I can watch them on loop," said Chhillar on film-maker's work.

Chhillar is debuting opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in YRF's big-budget entertainer 'Prithviraj'. (ANI)