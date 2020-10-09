Left Menu
Jensen Ackles, wife Danneel sign overall deal with Warner Bros TV

Actor couple Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. According to Variety, the couple has formed the banner Chaos Machine Productions. As per the deal, the company will be creating original television programming for broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming services. "Warner Bros.

Actor couple Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. According to Variety, the couple has formed the banner Chaos Machine Productions.

As per the deal, the company will be creating original television programming for broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming services. "Warner Bros. has been my home for the better part of two decades. The relationships I have acquired there are some of the finest and most supportive I could have hoped for in this industry.

"Danneel and I are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow as artists and now as a producers under the mentorship and guidance of Peter Roth and the whole WBTV team," Jensen Ackles said in a statement. The actor is best known for starring in long-running series "Supernatural" , which is set to end later this year.

Danneel Ackles, who also featured in "Supernatural" as Sister Jo aka the angel Anael, has shows like "One Tree Hill" and "Friends With Benefits" to her credits..

