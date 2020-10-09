'Snowpiercer' S2 to debut on Jan 25, 2021 on TNT

The second season of Jennifer Connelly-starrer "Snowpiercer" will premiere on January 25, 2021, cable network TNT has announced. Developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, the show is based on Bong Joon-Ho's 2013 movie of the same name.

TNT revealed the season two premiere date during its New York Comic Con panel, reported Variety. The series is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

Besides Connelly, the series also feature Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Lena Hall. In season two, they are joined by "Game of Thrones" star Sean Bean, who is starring as the antagonist Mr. Wilford.