Frozen 3: Disney plans to introduce changes for making it appropriate for young generations

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:28 IST
Frozen lovers may be a tad disappointed after knowing that Frozen 3 is yet to be discussed by Disney. Image Credit: Facebook / Frozen

Frozen 3 is yet to get an official release date but the imminent movie is always under discussion. One major reason is Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest grossing animated film of all time.

The franchise aficionados need to wait for Frozen 3 for a good time in order to allow the movie producers for making it unique and vibrant. The movie creators needed a gap of six years to work upon the second movie. As Frozen 2 was released in November 2019, many fans predicted that Frozen 3 would not be released before 2023.

Frozen lovers may be a tad disappointed after knowing that Frozen 3 is yet to be discussed by Disney. "We have not had that discussion," Frozen 2's director of story, Marc Smith said to Collider while being asked whether a trilogy was on the cards. "I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith added.

Disney has a big onus of modifying the plot for Frozen 3 with an objective of making it appropriate for the young generations. Those alterations will dictate whether Queen Elsa's mission is to help Princess Elisa turn her brothers back to normal or the latter becomes the former's dark reflection. Screenrant says that whatever route Disney adopts, the clash between two fairytales could inject the Frozen trilogy with an epic sense of magnitude.

Frozen 3 will continue from where Frozen 2 left with Elsa living in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Elsa discovers that she has a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra. The third film will return the whole gang of Anna, Elsa, Sven, Olaf and Kristoff.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

