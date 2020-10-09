Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vicky Kaushal's 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' to start production in April 2021

Dhar, who broke out on the Bollywood scene with his 2019 debut "Uri: The Surgical Strike", is once again teaming up with the actor for the new project. "The Immortal Ashwatthama", billed as a superhero action film set in modern times, is being planned as a trilogy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:46 IST
Vicky Kaushal's 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' to start production in April 2021

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Friday said his upcoming Vicky Kaushal-starrer "The Immortal Ashwatthama" will go on floors from April next year. Dhar, who broke out on the Bollywood scene with his 2019 debut "Uri: The Surgical Strike", is once again teaming up with the actor for the new project.

"The Immortal Ashwatthama" , billed as a superhero action film set in modern times, is being planned as a trilogy. Dhar said during the lockdown, his team was actively working on the pre-production of the film, which will be shot in the Europe.  "We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the COVID-19 crisis in these countries," Dhar said in a statement.

The three-part modern-day superhero film, which has its roots in the Mahabharata, will see Kaushal in a mythological character, who was given the boon of immortality. As per the epic Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the son of guru Dronacharya, who fought for the Kauravas in the battle of Kurukshetra.

For the part, Kaushal will gain weight as well as receive training in horse-riding and various martial art forms, including krav maga and jujutsu. Dhar said he has finalised the heads of departments (HoDs) for the ambitious project and begun discussion with the VFX team.  "Since nobody has attempted such a subject before, we don't have a reference point. So, the VFX and design teams have to use their imagination and create (the universe) from scratch," he added.  "The Immortal Ashwatthama" is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, who had also backed Dhar's debut "Uri".

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Poppy husk worth lakhs seized from truck in Jhabua

A truck carrying poppy-husk worth over Rs 20 lakh was seized near Thandla town in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night and found 51 bags containin...

IBM, Dept of S&T collaborate to promote STEM career opportunities

Tech giant IBM on Friday said it has collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology DST under two initiatives to promote STEM Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning among students. The first collaboration in...

Sophie, UK's Countess of Wessex, self-isolating, Buckingham Palace says

Sophie, Britains Countess of Wessex and wife of Queen Elizabeths son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.The royal has ...

3 dead after lorry, two-wheeler collide in East Godavari dist

Three persons lost their lives in an accident at National Highway near Mulasthanam village in East Godavari on Friday. This incident occurred at 5 am today morning at National Highway near Mulasthanam village.Speaking to ANI, Alamuru Police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020