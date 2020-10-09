Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health condition of Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas now 'satisfactory'

Malayalam film actor Tovino Thomas who has been admitted to a private hospital here after complaining of abdominal pain has now his health is improving and satisfactory, a health bulletin said.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:13 IST
Health condition of Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas now 'satisfactory'
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas (Image Spurce: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Malayalam film actor Tovino Thomas who has been admitted to a private hospital here after complaining of abdominal pain has now his health is improving and satisfactory, a health bulletin said. "Mr. Tomo Thomas, who is admitted to our hospital since 07.10.2020 was taken up for a repeat CT angiogram of abdomen today," the health bulletin read.

"The CT shows the haematoma is resolving and there is no evidence of any re-bleed. Them is no injury to the large bowel or any other organ in the abdomen," the bulletin further read. He will be slowly progressed to his normal diet and will be closely observed.

"He has been shifted out from the ICU and shall remain admitted in the hospital for next 4 to 5 days. He is progressing along the expected lines and his condition is now satisfactory," the health bulletin said. Tovino was brought to the hospital on Wednesday with abdominal pain. It was then found that the actor had blood clots and since he had no active bleeding, he was moved to the ICU for 48 hours of observation.

The actor had incurred injuries while shooting a physically strenuous scene for his upcoming movie 'Kala'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slices man's fingers

Authorities were trying Friday to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign, slicing the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan. The 52-year-o...

Three held for student's death in go-kart accident

Hyderabad, Oct 9 PTI Three people were arrested on Friday on charges of negligence,a day after an engineering student died of head injuries suffered when her hair got entangled in a wheel of a go-kart she was riding at a play zone here, pol...

FTSE 100 hits three-week high on jobs package, Brexit trade talks

Londons FTSE 100 closed at a three-week high on Friday, as a new jobs support plan and advancements in Brexit talks eclipsed worries about a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases. British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced his latest programme ...

It was the ray of hope, says Sandesh Jhingan as sporting action resumes in India

Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan feels extremely happy that sporting action has resumed in India. I-League Qualifiers 2020 kicked-off on Thursday with clubs Bhawanipore and Mohammedan starting their journey with a win.Bhawanipore defeated Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020