Sonakshi Sinha pours love over mother Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday extended greetings to her mother and veteran actor Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday. The 'Dabangg,' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother and penned down a short yet birthday wish for her.

The picture sees the mother-daughter duo posing with celebratory balloons along with two balloons in the shape of number 70. "Happy birthdayyyy to my cutie patoutie!! Its a big one haan," she wrote in the caption.

Several Bollywood celebrities and fans of the actor commented on the post to extend birthday greetings to the 'Shaitaan,' actor. (ANI)

