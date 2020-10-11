Left Menu
WB govt institutes new COVID-19 awareness award for Durga puja

"We are introducing two Sera Covid Sachetan Pujo samman among other award categories for pujas in the city and pujas in the 22 districts other than Kolkata," Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen said on Saturday. There will also be the usual categories introduced since 2013 like best idol, best pandal, best illumination, best environment friendly, best social service, discovery of year, best biswa bangla branding and best of the best category.

The West Bengal government has instituted a new award for COVID-19 awareness apart from the usual categories of best idol, best pandal, best illumination for this year's Durga Puja. "We are introducing two Sera Covid Sachetan Pujo samman among other award categories for pujas in the city and pujas in the 22 districts other than Kolkata," Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen said on Saturday.

There will also be the usual categories introduced since 2013 like best idol, best pandal, best illumination, best environment friendly, best social service, discovery of year, best biswa bangla branding and best of the best category. Sen said the COVID-19 awareness award was important as pujas have been asked to follow all guidelines in pandemic situation and create public awareness about certain mandatory measures.

The awards, which also have a separate section for pujas organised by Indian diaspora abroad, can be applied online by puja committees here and abroad from October 10 to 16. Meanwhile, several organisations of expatriate Bengalis in the UK have instituted a Sharodiya Digital Impact Award to honour the best and the most informative Social Media handles of Durga Puja in Kolkata during the pandemic situation.

"This years Durga Puja will not be an extravagant celebratory event owing to the pandemic, the Digital Impact Awards will be of utmost importance as physical distancing will prevent everyone to gather together. Any puja committee in Kolkata can click this link https://bit.ly/3lvIFNN to register their puja for the contest," Dipanjan Biswas, president of a firm in Mississauga, Canada, one of those behind the initiative, said. The selection will be announced based on three criteria- Best Digital Impact Award, Juries Choice Award and Peoples Choice Award. A special award will be handed over to the best Puja pandal that will follow all the sanitization norms thoroughly.

