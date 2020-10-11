Open places of worship in Maha: MNS minorities wing leader

The government must allow placesof worship of all communities to open amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, especially mosques so that Friday prayerscan be held, an MNS minorities wing functionary said onSunday

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena secretary Altaf Khan saidthe MVA government was opening bars and restaurants and othersuch establishments as part of its "unlock" process, but wasignoring places of worship since the functioning of the formerbrought revenue to state coffers

The Uddhav Thackeray government should know faith isequally important to people, Khan said.