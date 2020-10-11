Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala girl cooks her way into record books

Saanvi has cooked 33 items, which include idli, waffle, corn fritters, mushroom tikka, uttapam, paneer tikka, egg bulls eye, sandwich, papdi chaat, fried rice, chicken roast, pancake, appam, and many more. The girl created the record on August 29 at the age of 10 years 06 months and 12 days.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:43 IST
Kerala girl cooks her way into record books
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A 10-year-old girl dished out 30 plus scrumptious food items including corn fritters, 'uttapam,' fried rice and chicken roast in less than one hour, earning her a place in record books. The amazing feat by Saanvi M Prajit, daughter of Wing Commander of Indian Air Force Prajit Babu and Manjma hailing from Ernakulam, has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, her family said here.

Her records have been established for the maximum number of dishes prepared by a child, they said. Saanvi has cooked 33 items, which include idli, waffle, corn fritters, mushroom tikka, uttapam, paneer tikka, egg bulls eye, sandwich, papdi chaat, fried rice, chicken roast, pancake, appam, and many more.

The girl created the record on August 29 at the age of 10 years 06 months and 12 days. "The Asia Book of Records authorities watched online the cookery event organised at her Visakhapatnam residence.

Besides, two gazetted officers were witness to the cooking of 33 items in an hour by Saanvi," her mother Manjima told PTI. Saanvi said she was able to achieve the feat with the support of her family, friends and well wishers.

The girl said she was inspired by her mother, a star chef and a Reality cookery show finalist. Manjima said as a child, Saanvi has always been fascinated by the kitchen and took to cooking at a very early age alongside her mother and grandparents.

Saanvi also has participated in Children's Cookery shows and has won recognition for her effort in the culinary field. She also has a YouTube channel showcasing her attempts in cooking simple and tasty dishes.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

I knew I could take the match deep and win it: Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia always had self belief that he can take the game deep during tough chases and win it for his team, something he did for the second time in this edition of Indian Premier League. Tewatia helped the Royals eke out a five-wicket ...

Mohammedan Sporting thrash ARA FC 4-1, coach Law gets boot

Mohammedan Sporting put up an improved performance in the I-League Qualifiers crushing ARA FC 4-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday but in a surprising move coach Yan Law was sacked with immediate effect. In the second match of the da...

With no power, Louisiana residents return home to assess Hurricane Delta damage

Louisianans continued storm cleanup on Sunday after Hurricane Delta rolled through the region on Friday, as more returned to survey damage to their homes, having waited out the storm elsewhere.Delta made landfall near the town of Creole in ...

Pak violates ceasefire in three sectors of J-K's Poonch and Rajouri

Pakistani troops on Sunday shelled mortars in three sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The shelling from across the border in Degwar and Khari Karmara sectors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020