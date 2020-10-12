Superstar Amitabh Bachchan extends gratitude to fans for wishes on 78th birthday

A day after he celebrated his 78th birthday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday extended gratitude to all his fans and friends for showering him with birthday wishes. The 'Shahenshah' actor took to Twitter to share a picture of Radha-Krishna and penned down the gratitude note along with it.

The 78-year-old actor thanked his well-wishers in both English and Hindi as he said that the term "thank you is too weak and docile" to envelope his emotions. "the graciousness of all that have wished me, on my birthday 11th Oct , cannot be expressed in words .. 'thank you' is too weak and docile to envelope the emotion," he tweeted.

"SO .. the matrabhasha (mother tongue). Aapki prarthnaao ke liye aabhar, kritagya mai, Om namo bhagvate vadsudevaye(thank you for your prayers and wishes, I am thankful)," his tweet further read. Wishes poured over for the superstar all day on Sunday as he celebrated his 78th birthday along with his family. (ANI)

