Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tom Kennedy, legendary TV host of 'You Don't Say!' dies at 93

American television host, Tom Kennedy, famously known for hosting game shows 'You Don't Say!' and 'Name That Tune' passed away on October 7 in Oxnard, California at an age of 93.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:19 IST
Tom Kennedy, legendary TV host of 'You Don't Say!' dies at 93
Tom Kennedy. Image Credit: ANI

American television host, Tom Kennedy, famously known for hosting game shows 'You Don't Say!' and 'Name That Tune' passed away on October 7 in Oxnard, California at an age of 93. As per Variety, Kennedy's close friend Steve Beverly took to Facebook to confirm his death.

"Tom had not been well in recent months but remained in communication with his family and close friends... Later, after I have time to clearly process this, I will offer my own remembrances of a relationship that evolved from his being my childhood icon to a genuine friendship I will always cherish," Beverly wrote. Kennedy was born on February 26, 1927, in Louisville, Kentucky. Inspired by his older brother, Jack, who was also a television host, Kennedy moved to Los Angeles in 1947 to begin a broadcast career.

After 10 years in radio and marrying his high school sweetheart, Betty Gevedon, Kennedy began hosting game shows as they rose to popularity in the 1950s. He hosted numerous game shows for almost three decades including 'Split Second' from 1972 to 1975, 'Name That Tune' from 1974 to 1981, and 'Password Plus' from 1980 to 1982 to his biggest successes being 'You Don't Say!' on NBC from 1963 to 1969.

Kennedy retired in 1989. In 2005, Kennedy and his brother, Narz, both received the Game Show Congress' Bill Cullen award for lifetime achievement. Kennedy's children include Linda Ann Narz, James Narz Jr., and Courtney Ellen Narz. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

52,000 voters opt for postal ballot in Ph 1 of Bihar polls: EC

More than 52,000 voters, who are either senior citizens above 80 years of age or are people with disabilities, have opted for postal ballot in the first phase of Bihar elections to be held on October 28, the Election Commission said on Mond...

Aliyev says does not know when talks with Armenia to start, but Turkey should be involved

Azerbaijans President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday he did not know when talks with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute would start, but that Turkey should involved in a the solution process, as pressure mounted on a fragile ceasefire b...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Europe records 100,000 daily casesEurope surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and the UK saw no respite in...

Fake email ID of Collector asks officials to get gifts online

Udhagamandalam, Oct 12 PTI Police are on the lookout for miscreants, who created a fake email ID of Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya and asked senior officials to collect free gifts sent through online platforms. Some of the senio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020