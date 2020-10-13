Joshua Jackson to headline Peacock series 'Dr Death'

Left Menu
Actor Joshua Jackson is set to play the lead role in the Peacock series "Dr Death", based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater remain part of the cast. "Dr Death" follows the true story of Dr Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a neurosurgeon, whose malpractice resulted in the death and maiming of multiple patients in Dallas.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-10-2020 10:09 IST
Actor Joshua Jackson is set to play the lead role in the Peacock series "Dr Death", based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. According to Variety, the "Dawson's Creek" alum is stepping in for previously announced lead Jamie Dornan, who exited the project due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater remain part of the cast.

"Dr Death" follows the true story of Dr Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a neurosurgeon, whose malpractice resulted in the death and maiming of multiple patients in Dallas. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater), set out to stop him. Duntsch was accused of maiming four patients and killing two more, and was found guilty of maiming one and sentenced to life in prison in 2017.

The show comes from Universal Content Productions. Patrick Macmanus will executive produce alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy.

Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Jennifer Morrison and So Yong Kim will also direct episodes of the series. Jackson was most recently seen on the Showtime series "The Affair" , the Hulu limited series "Little Fires Everywhere" , and the Netflix miniseries "When They See Us".

