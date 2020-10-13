Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown chronicles: Snapshots of a Delhi frozen into stillness and quiet  

When India went indoors in March to curtail the spread of COVID-19, photographer Parul Sharma stepped outside to capture frame by frame the unprecedented weeks and months of silence in the national capital. The result is the lavishly laid out "Dialects of Silence: Delhi Under Lockdown" published recently by Roli.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:31 IST
Lockdown chronicles: Snapshots of a Delhi frozen into stillness and quiet  

Quiet burials, an eerily empty Raisina Road, a shutters down Khan Market and a migrant worker staring wordlessly out of the page…  snapshots of a Delhi frozen into stillness during the lockdown are documented for posterity in a new coffee table book. When India went indoors in March to curtail the spread of COVID-19, photographer Parul Sharma stepped outside to capture frame by frame the unprecedented weeks and months of silence in the national capital.

The result is the lavishly laid out "Dialects of Silence: Delhi Under Lockdown" published recently by Roli. Sharma remembers the day she ventured out with her camera. It was April 3, barely 10 days after India went into lockdown on March 25. She knew what was unfolding before her was a story of a lifetime and so hit the streets with her camera in hand.

"When the lockdown was declared on March 23, no one in the city knew what was happening outside of their doors. There was an eerie silence and the air resonated with fear. Rumours were rife and horror stories were being exchanged on social media platforms. I thought it would be a good idea to get out, drive my car and see the reality," the Delhi-based fine arts photographer told PTI. Her efforts yielded about 10,000 never-before-seen black and white images of a deserted Delhi. Of these, about 120 were chosen for her debut book.

What we have is the “frozen reality” of life in Delhi, showing images of  empty vistas of Raisina Hills, an unnervingly silent Khan Market, the solitary columns of Connaught Place and the monuments of Old Delhi sans people or activity. Divided into five sections, the book also features photographs of the destitute and the desperate, the migrants, labourers and sex-workers abandoned by a city they had made their home and thousands forced to trudge back to their villages hundreds of kilometres away.

"Every morning the first thought was to get out, chart new parts that I had not photographed, and to capture those images that would tell a story painful or otherwise for the years to come about where we lived, and what we lived through," said Sharma, who specialises in urban architectural forms, India's cultural heritage and human portraits. As one month slipped into another, the story went from bad to worse.

The spiralling COVID-19 count also took its toll on the "exhaustive and inadequate health system". Through Sharma’s lens, the reader sees the bruised faces of doctors and nurses after hours of layering up in masks, PPE suits, gloves, hooded caps, face shields, goggles, gowns, shoe covers and towels.       Sharma, who visited the AIIMS COVID-19 wards, captured up close and personal moments of patients and frontline warriors facing arguably the biggest battle of their lives.      "Every crisis is made bearable by the kindness and heroism of some. I found kind heroes in abundance in the Covid wards of AIIMS. No PPE could conceal the urgency and determination of the doctors and nurses," Sharma writes in the book. The inspiring images of dedicated AIIMS staff are followed by heart-wrenching photographs of plastic-wrapped bodies and quiet funerals at the Nigambodh electric crematorium, the Muslim burial ground behind Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and the Christian cemetery in Mangolpuri.    "The fear of getting infected and dying by COVID overtook the centuries old requirements of prayer and ritual at these sites of final rites to honour the dead. These stark images will always haunt me," said Sharma.

With so much happening around, wasn't she scared of contracting the virus?   "A photographer does his or her job in a war zone. You cannot be looking here and there to duck bullets or in this case, a virus. You photograph, as close to the action as possible before that image escapes you forever," she said. The last few images in the book, a barber decked in a PPE attending to the coiffure of a solitary client in a salon, a barista wearing a face shield pouring coffee into a cup place on an empty food counter, chronicles the easing of lockdown restrictions since June.

Sharma is working on other book projects, including a book on Mumbai's Colaba district. She still takes photographs every day and said the four months were a "once in a lifetime experience" that can’t be replicated. Proceeds from the sales of "Dialects of Silence: Delhi Under Lockdown" , priced at Rs 2,995, will support Cosmo Foundation Community's outreach initiative to facilitate educational programmes in several rural districts and schools in Maharashtra, Gujarat and also in the Delhi-NCR region.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana wishes to host 2027 AFCON soccer finals, says Tumiso Rakgare

After the news that Cameroon will host the 2021 AFCON edition, now Botswana has wished of hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON soccer finals, according to a news report by News Ghana.The minister of youth empowerment, sport, and cul...

Kerala HC stays CBI probe into irregularities in Life Mission project

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Life Mission, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless. Considering a plea by the Kerala government, seeking to...

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work-protection plan nears end

Britains unemployment rate rose by more than expected in the three months to August, before the end of the governments broad coronavirus job-protection plan and the imposition of new restrictions to slow the pandemic.The jobless rate rose t...

Australian politician sought to broker Chinese deals in Pacific islands, inquiry hears

An Australian politician who was in a secret relationship with the premier of the countrys biggest state economy sought to broker deals and set up government meetings for Chinese businessmen wanting to establish a casino and businesses in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020