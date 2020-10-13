Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Inaugurate Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja 2020

It is a great honour for us that the Chief Minister would inaugurate Manicktala Chaltabagan Durga Puja this year as well and we are already geared up to follow safety and hygiene protocols for organizing the Puja in the wake of the pandemic.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:53 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Inaugurate Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja 2020
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata, West Bengal, India (NewsVoir) Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, will inaugurate the Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja on 15 October 2020. Last year also the Chief Minister had chosen Manicktala Chaltabagan as one of the first Pujas for formal inauguration. This year, the Puja inauguration would be done virtually due to the corona pandemic and in compliance with the social distancing protocols. Member of Parliament, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, and Smita Bakshi, MLA, along with industrialist Hari Mohan Bangur, popular actress Rituparna Sengupta, film director Arindam Sil, would be present along with other dignitaries for the inauguration. "We are delighted. It is a great honour for us that the Chief Minister would inaugurate Manicktala Chaltabagan Durga Puja this year as well and we are already geared up to follow safety and hygiene protocols for organizing the Puja in the wake of the pandemic. Manicktala Chaltabagan Durga Puja Committee has already put in place a team of volunteers who have been especially trained to stringently follow and implement social distancing norms and adhere to the hygiene protocols in order to ensure a safe Puja," said Sundeep Bhutoria, Chairman, Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja Committee.

The looming threat of corona has cast its impact on the Puja physically but has greatly enhanced the spiritual aspect a lot this year. Chaltabagan Durga Puja has always come up with innovative ideas projected in themes and has also engaged in various social welfare activities during the Pujas including helping the marginalized and providing medical assistance to the needy. This year Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja Committee has elected Sri Ashok Jaiswal as the new President following the demise of Sri Lakhichand Jaiswal who was the president for over 70 years. Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja has been celebrated since 1943. The Puja has maintained its unique artistic identity by presenting new themes that are beautiful, innovative, and environment-friendly.

Image: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated Chaltabagan Durga Puja in 2019 PWR PWR.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Renault F1 test signals a 'new beginning' for Alonso

Double world champion Fernando Alonso said he was ready for a fresh start as he tested the latest Renault Formula One car in Barcelona on Tuesday. The Spaniard, a two-times Le Mans 24 Hours winner, has not competed in a grand prix since he ...

Cyprus parliament speaker, filmed on citizenship probe, to abstain from duties

Cypruss parliamentary speaker, filmed in an undercover video on a controversial citizenship scheme, said on Tuesday he would abstain from his duties until an investigation was completed. Demetris Syllouris, who is the second-highest ranking...

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...

Despite low rain, valley reaps 'record-breaking' paddy crop

Despite low rainfall in the region, farmers in Jammu and Kashmir are expecting a record-breaking harvest of 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this season. According to Syed Altaf Ajaz Andrabi, Director of Agriculture, the Union Territory has w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020