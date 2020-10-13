Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

The martial art practitioners and experts are excited as Cobra Kai Season 3 has finally got a release date in a newly released trailer. Fans do not really need to wait longer for the third season. Read further to get the latest updates on the third season.

Not only Cobra Kai Season 3 is confirmed, you will stupefied with amazement after knowing that Cobra Kai Season 4 has also been confirmed. Netflix has released a new teaser that reveals the release date of Cobra Kai and then shows 'Season 4 in training'. This clearly indicates that Cobra Kai Season 4 will also be worked upon in future.

The new teaser released by Netflix confirms that Cobra Kai Season 3 will arrive on January 8, 2021. The viewers need to wait just for three months from now. The third season is likely to get everyone reeling in the aftermath of a violent high school brawl between their dojos. The consequence shows Miguel in a dangerous condition.

The teaser for Cobra Kai Season 3 resumes from the end of cliffhanger where Season 2 left. Johnny creates his new life by teaching a new generation of Cobra Kai students.

Previously released trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3 showed a glimpse of the first footage of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) return to Okinawa in Japan is visible. He travelled there with Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid 2. Now, upon his return, Daniel is about to learn some serious secrets about his former sensei, Gamespot noted.

The making of Cobra Kai Season 3 was not affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The third season wrapped production just ahead of global lockdown. Josh Heald, the series' co-creator revealed that the production for third season had been accomplished for months with principal photography wrapping before the end of 2019.

"Thankfully with (Cobra Kai) Season 3, we wrapped production before the end of 2019 and we wrapped post-production...I think there was a little bit of overlap. We were still doing some finishing touches for the effects and some quality checks on Season 3 while the quarantine aspect of the pandemic was just beginning but we finished our final mix -- the last big piece of post-production -- that was done in-person with raising champagne and eating cupcakes and all the things you do to feel like you're at your absolute unhealthiest coming out of the completion of a season. [Laughs] So there were no major delays in terms of COVID," Heald told CBR.

Cobra Kai Season 3 will stream on Netflix on January 8, 2021. Fans may not need to wait longer for Season 4 as it is already 'in training'. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

