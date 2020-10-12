Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Netflix has given positive response to fans' demand by renewing Virgin River Season 2, for which they were waiting for the last couple of months. Adapted from the Virgin River novels by author Robyn Carr, the series was an instant hit when it debuted on Netflix in December last year.

Netflix has already confirmed that Virgin River would return for Season 2. However, the release date has not been announced. The second season will be consisting of 10 episodes. It will be similar to Season 1 and based on the Harlequin book series.

Virgin River Season 2 was renewed last year just two weeks after it was first released. The official synopsis of Virgin River Season 2 centres around Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River and soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Fans are passionately waiting to see in Virgin River Season 2 where the romantic drama goes and whether Mel will ever be able to come to terms with herself and her past so she can fully move on with Jack. And speaking of Jack, a few Marines who served with him, Preacher, and Brady will be stopping by Virgin River in Season 2, TV Guide noted.

Apart from the actors from the first season, Virgin River Season 2 will also include Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky and Ben Hollingsworth as Brady. The viewers can see some new faces in the imminent second season.

Earlier What's on Netflix predicted that Virgin River Season 2 is likely to be set during Christmas. The filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California. It was not much affected by the Covid-19 pandemic for choosing the remote areas for filming.

Virgin River Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

