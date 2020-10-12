Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:42 IST
Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces
Virgin River Season 2 was renewed last year just two weeks after it was first released. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

Netflix has given positive response to fans' demand by renewing Virgin River Season 2, for which they were waiting for the last couple of months. Adapted from the Virgin River novels by author Robyn Carr, the series was an instant hit when it debuted on Netflix in December last year.

Netflix has already confirmed that Virgin River would return for Season 2. However, the release date has not been announced. The second season will be consisting of 10 episodes. It will be similar to Season 1 and based on the Harlequin book series.

Virgin River Season 2 was renewed last year just two weeks after it was first released. The official synopsis of Virgin River Season 2 centres around Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River and soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Fans are passionately waiting to see in Virgin River Season 2 where the romantic drama goes and whether Mel will ever be able to come to terms with herself and her past so she can fully move on with Jack. And speaking of Jack, a few Marines who served with him, Preacher, and Brady will be stopping by Virgin River in Season 2, TV Guide noted.

Apart from the actors from the first season, Virgin River Season 2 will also include Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky and Ben Hollingsworth as Brady. The viewers can see some new faces in the imminent second season.

Earlier What's on Netflix predicted that Virgin River Season 2 is likely to be set during Christmas. The filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California. It was not much affected by the Covid-19 pandemic for choosing the remote areas for filming.

Virgin River Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo's dangerous revenge plot?

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark, new cases dip below 70,000

With an increase of 66,732 new cases, Indias COVID-19 tally reached 71,20,539 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. As per the MoHFW, with 816 deaths, the toll due to the disease has reached 1,09,150 in th...

TN's daily COVID-19 case count dips below 5,000 mark

Tamil Nadus daily COVID-19 case count on Monday dipped below the 5,000 mark after a hiatus of nearly three months and the tally stood at 6.61 lakh while the death toll touched 10,314 with 62 more fatalities. The state logged 4,879 new infec...

UPDATE 2-Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained by recriminations, fighting reports

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing strains on a two-day-old humanitarian ceasefire intended to end heavy fighting over the mountain enclave....

Farm laws: Eight Union ministers to hold virtual rallies in Punjab

Eight Union ministers will hold virtual rallies over eight days in Punjab from Tuesday to address apprehensions of farmers amid widespread protests against the Centres farm laws. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Jal Shakti M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020