Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobel-awarding Swedish Academy fills last posts left vacant by crisis

The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel literature prize, named two new members on Tuesday to fill remaining vacancies on its 18-strong panel and draw a line under years of controversy that called its reputation into question.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:24 IST
Nobel-awarding Swedish Academy fills last posts left vacant by crisis
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel literature prize, named two new members on Tuesday to fill remaining vacancies on its 18-strong panel and draw a line under years of controversy that called its reputation into question. The 234-year-old institution, which just last week selected American poet Louise Gluck as this year's literature laureate, said it had named author and journalist Ingrid Carlberg and writer, critic and translator Steve Sem-Sandberg as new members.

The prestigious literary body had been dogged by controversy since 2018 when it postponed that year's prize in the wake of a sexual assault scandal involving the husband of one of its members. As a result, two winners were named last year. The crisis saw several members quit the academy, changes to its statutes driven by its patron, the king of Sweden, and billed as improving the transparency of the awards process.

Only just emerging from the sexual assault scandal, the academy drew fresh criticism for awarding Peter Handke the prize in 2019 due to the Austrian writer's support for Serbia's late nationalist strongman president Slobodan Milosevic. The academy defended its choice by saying Handke had made provocative comments but had not supported bloodshed.

Gluck, a far less controversial choice than Handke, won this year's prize for works exploring family and childhood in an "unmistakable ... voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal". This year's six Nobel awards took place under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the cancellation of the prize-giving ceremony and formal banquet held each December in Stockholm.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap files nomination from Hasanpur assembly seat

RJD president Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday filed nomination from Hasanpur assembly constituency in the Samastipur district which goes to polls in the second phase on November 3. He was accompanied by his younger brothe...

FCI, state procurement agencies purchase 48.53 lakh tonne of paddy so far

Food Corporation of India FCI and state procurement agencies have purchased 48.53 lakh tonnes of paddy till Monday at the minimum support price MSP for over Rs 9,000 crore, the government said on Tuesday. The kharif marketing season KMS 202...

Pant has Grade 1 tear; DC may explore option of playing Lalit Yadav

Delhi Capitals are likely to miss their hard-hitting keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for a minimum of 7 to 10 days as he has suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain which might prompt the team management to include Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI...

UK defends virus risk plan; critics say too late

Britains government defended its new three-tier system of COVID-19 restrictions as critics suggested it was too little, too late amid reports the governments scientific advisers recommended tougher action three weeks ago. Prime Minister Bor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020