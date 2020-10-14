Penelope Ann Miller to cast as Nancy Reagan in upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic

American actor Penelope Ann Miller is all set to play the role of First Lady Nancy Reagan in a biopic of former US President Ronald Reagan. According to Variety, the film is being helmed by Sean McNamara, the director of 'The Miracle Season' and 'Soul Surfer' and is currently in production in Oklahoma.

This independent drama from Rawhide Pictures will be produced by Mark Joseph who previously worked for 'No Safe Spaces', and 'The Vessel'. Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord have written the script, adapting from two books by conservative author Paul Kengor, 'The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism' and 'God and Ronald Reagan: A Spiritual Life.'

Miller will be playing Nancy Reagan from the late 20s to the early 70s. The film follows Ronald Reagan's life through the lens of a fictional KGB agent who has kept Reagan in check throughout his career. Nancy Reagan was an actor and Ronald Reagan's second wife. They married in 1952 and had two children together, Patti and Ron. During her time as the first lady, Nancy Reagan was famously known for her anti-drug campaign 'Just Say No.'

Penelope has previously starred in films such as 'The Freshman,' 'The Relic,' 'Chaplin', and 'The Artist.' (ANI)