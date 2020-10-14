Left Menu
American singer-actor Selena Gomez is eyeing a central role in 'Dollhouse,' a horror movie set in New York City's elite fashion scene.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:17 IST
Selena Gomez in talks to star in, produce psychological thriller 'Dollhouse'
Selena Gomez (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-actor Selena Gomez is eyeing a central role in 'Dollhouse,' a horror movie set in New York City's elite fashion scene. As per Variety, Selena will also produce the film along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. The movie, described as a psychological thriller in the spirit of 'Black Swan,' is looking for a director.

Newcomer Michael Paisley wrote the screenplay. STXfilms has global rights for 'Dollhouse.' Patricia Braga of STX will oversee the project with 21 Laps' Emily Morris. "Selena's involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer," said STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson.

"Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan's expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate 'Dollhouse' and we couldn't be more thrilled by the way this is being developed," He added. In recent years, the 28-year-old actor has been getting more involved behind the camera. She will be entering Sony's animated franchise as an executive producer on 'Hotel Transylvania 4'.

Gomez is currently starring in 'Selena+Chef,' a quarantine cooking show on HBO Max. (ANI)

