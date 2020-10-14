Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan wishes to join campaign against manual scavenging

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has "pledged" to contribute towards an anti-manual scavenging campaign to root out the unconstitutional practice from the society. Manual scavenging and sewage cleaning under inhuman conditions in the country leads to the deaths of hundreds of workers, especially the ones who are forced to carry out the act due to caste discrimination. "There are times when the events of the day seem to last longer than what they were meant to be ..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:24 IST
Amitabh Bachchan wishes to join campaign against manual scavenging

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has "pledged" to contribute towards an anti-manual scavenging campaign to root out the unconstitutional practice from the society. The 78-year-old actor, who is the face of many ad campaigns and charities, took to Twitter to share his interest.

"Events of the day move you beyond words .. tonight is one such day .. manual scavenging is an unconstitutional and illegal act.. yet .. it exists and they that work, suffer inhuman existence .. "Will join any campaign that works for their benefit .. have pledged !" Bachchan wrote on Tuesday night. Manual scavenging and sewage cleaning under inhuman conditions in the country leads to the deaths of hundreds of workers, especially the ones who are forced to carry out the act due to caste discrimination.

"There are times when the events of the day seem to last longer than what they were meant to be .. the strength and the agony of them that live and serve in inhuman conditions and environs .. who get the discrimination of society .. who labour in conditions that are humiliating yet for the presence and existence , they suffer .. "Because having a roof and feeding the family is their prime objective .. I am unable to contend with this so shall end here .. with the hope and prayer that the end for them that live in extraneous circumstances is of a brighter and existent life as humans," the screen icon also wrote on his blog. Bachchan is also associated with causes like the polio eradication and save the girl child. He is the brand ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Like to release the ball as late as possible: Sundar

Washington Sundar believes that secret of his success in this years IPL is primarily about releasing the ball late which also allows him a fraction of a second more to read the batsmans mind. Sundar has played a major role in RCBs success s...

All 4 labour codes likely to be implemented from Apr 1 next year: Labour Secy

All four labour codes are likely to be implemented in one go from April 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year, Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Wednesday. Parliament in its just concluded session passed three labour code bills th...

History-sheeter held in Thane

A 31-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested from Maharashtras Thane district, a Mumbai police official said on Wednesday. The accused, Atish Sakharkar, has 43 cases, including burglary and rape, pending against him, he said.The accused ...

WRAPUP 2-'On brink of disaster': shaken Europe battles COVID surge

European nations are extending restrictions well beyond social life to close schools, cancel surgeries and enlist legions of student medics as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020