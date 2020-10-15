Left Menu
Noted broadcaster Chennilode dead

Noted broadcaster Raveendran Chennilode who has won national awards for radio documentaries, died at a private hospital here early on Thursday, his family said. He was 68. He is survived by his wife and a daughter. During his 35-year-long career in the All India Radio, Chennilode had won six national awards for his radio programmes. He was also a poet and lyricist.

