Left Menu
Development News Edition

'LA's Finest' cancelled after two seasons

Comedy action series "LA's Finest", starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, will not return for a third season at Spectrum Originals, a video on demand service.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:58 IST
'LA's Finest' cancelled after two seasons

Comedy action series "LA's Finest" , starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, will not return for a third season at Spectrum Originals, a video on demand service. The news of the cancellation of the show, which is a spin-off of the cop action film series "Bad Boys" , comes months after Fox announced that it had acquired the broadcast rights to both seasons of the show.

"LA's Finest" follows Union's Syd Burnett, sister to Marcus (Martin Lawrence) and love interest to Mike (Will Smith) from "Bad Boys II" , more than a decade after the events of the 2003 movie. Burnett, now an LAPD detective, and Alba's Nancy McKenna teamed up to take on criminals in the city. Both actors were also attached to executive produce.

The series was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures TV and Charter Communications. Jerry Bruckheimer, the Hollywood veteran who also backs the "Bad Boys" franchise, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Jonathan Littman, among others executive produced the show. "LA's Finest" started out as a pilot at NBC during the 2018 pilot season that was widely seen as a contender for a series pickup but was ultimately passed over. Spectrum then picked it up as its first original series, debuting the show in 2019.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EU sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

The European Union imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in an unexpectedly robust and swift response to the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Pushed by France and Germany,...

Make Kerala carbon-neutral through greenhouses, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state should transform itself into a carbon-neutral region by setting up greenhouses. Inaugurating through video conference the 1,261st greenhouse set up h...

Social protection coverage in Asia and the Pacific ‘riddled with gaps’

The need for social protection safety nets has been further highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific ESCAP and the UN International Labour Organization ILO said in a new repor...

Moscow to introduce QR-codes at nightclubs as Russian virus deaths peak

Authorities in Moscow said a QR-code system would be introduced at late-night entertainment venues from Oct. 19 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus as deaths in Russia hit a record daily high on Thursday.Russia reported 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020