Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021, possibility of more new characters

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:23 IST
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021, possibility of more new characters
The renewal of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is not surprising as the success of Season 1 assured the continuation of the series. Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero

When will The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 be out? In our multiple previous posts, we had revealed that the second season was already renewed and fans are ardently waiting for its release.

Some fans may not be aware that The Rising of the Shield Hero has already been renewed for Season 3. The show creators recently announced that everyone's favourite series would also have a third season.

The renewal of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is not surprising as the success of Season 1 assured the continuation of the series. The show had a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership.

Although The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2's casting is yet to be revealed, still there are almost full chances of Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo to return with their respective roles. Apart from Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo meeting new companion will be seen further.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show more of Naofumi Iwatani and his gang in the second season that comprises of Filo and Raphtalia. Together they will give the effort to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves. Apart from Naofumi, Raphtalia and Filothem, new faces will also be seen in interesting roles in the second season.

On the other hand, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is highly expected to see more new characters. The plot will revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves.

Thanks to Crunchyroll for taking to Twitter and hinting that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021. See the tweet below:

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is said to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to focus on Shigeo Kageyama's immense psychic power

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 9-year-old Banda victim referred to Kanpur hospital

A nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradeshs Banda district two days ago, has been referred to a Kanpur hospital for treatment, officials said. Earlier, the girl was admitted to a government hospital in B...

Audi eyes first-time luxury car buyers, launches SUV Q2 starting at Rs 34.99 lakh

German auto major Audi is banking on entry-level luxury car segment to widen its customer base to enhance its overall sales as it gradually recovers from the impact of coronavirus in India, according a senior company official. Audi India on...

China's blue-chip stocks post third weekly gains on upbeat data, policy support

China stocks were little changed on Friday but posted a weekly gain, buoyed by fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 to 4,791.68, while the ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. French Open champ Swiatek adjusting to celebrity statusFrench Open champion Iga Swiatek says she is trying to adjust to her new celebrity status after becoming the first Polish player to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020