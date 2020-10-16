The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021, possibility of more new characters

When will The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 be out? In our multiple previous posts, we had revealed that the second season was already renewed and fans are ardently waiting for its release.

Some fans may not be aware that The Rising of the Shield Hero has already been renewed for Season 3. The show creators recently announced that everyone's favourite series would also have a third season.

The renewal of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is not surprising as the success of Season 1 assured the continuation of the series. The show had a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership.

Although The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2's casting is yet to be revealed, still there are almost full chances of Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo to return with their respective roles. Apart from Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo meeting new companion will be seen further.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show more of Naofumi Iwatani and his gang in the second season that comprises of Filo and Raphtalia. Together they will give the effort to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves. Apart from Naofumi, Raphtalia and Filothem, new faces will also be seen in interesting roles in the second season.

On the other hand, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is highly expected to see more new characters. The plot will revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves.

Thanks to Crunchyroll for taking to Twitter and hinting that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021. See the tweet below:

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is said to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

