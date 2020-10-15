Left Menu
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to focus on Shigeo Kageyama’s immense psychic power

Updated: 15-10-2020 11:05 IST
If some sources are to be believed, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will see the returning of a new character Haruki Amakusa. Image Credit: Facebook / Mob Psycho 100

If you're a real Japanese manga enthusiast, you must be ardently waiting for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Unfortunately, the creators, crew and other staff are silent on the making of third season.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is supposed to release in Japan in next year. If everything goes well, it is likely to arrive in April next year. But the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic is the main hurdle on the making of third season. We all know how the coronavirus pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television, anime series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite period.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is likely to see the returning of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa and Reign Arataka. Haruki Amakusa is said to be joining the series. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama are likely to return. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

If some sources are to be believed, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will see the returning of a new character Haruki Amakusa. This character has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. The plot will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence.

The series deals with Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob. Albeit he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is a powerful esper with tremendous psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle.

Fans are passionately waiting for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 for the series' global popularity. Anime News Network listed the first season among the best anime series of 2016. Lauren Orsini commended the coming-of-age story of Mob and extolled the series' animation and music. Thus, the anime lovers firmly believe that the third season will surely be made in future.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

