Rick and Morty Season 5’s making underway, Harmon, Roiland have strategies for show’s future

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:31 IST
Many Rick and Morty enthusiasts will be surprised knowing that the series was nominated in this year's Emmy Awards. Image Credit: YouTube / Adult Swim

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 in the pipeline? Is it in the process of making? You should what co-creator Dan Harmon revealed in March 2019.

Before the airing of Rick and Morty Season 4, Dan Harmon revealed in March last year that he was working on a fifth edition. Although the development for Rick and Morty Season 5 was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic across the world, fans will be glad to know that the producers were working during the period of lockdown.

"We had already finished season four, and the writers are working on season five in two-hour blocks through Zoom. There are a lot of things that are better about a Zoom writers' room, and they are balanced out by things that are worse," Harmon said to The Wrap.

We have a good news for Rick and Morty aficionados. They will not require to confront the long gaps between seasons despite the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Fans can expect Rick and Morty Season 5 in a couple of months instead of two and a half years that is considered the longest gap.

"I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Harmon added. Harmon and Justin Roiland said to EW that they already had plans to get them (Rick and Morty Season 5 episodes) quicker.

Many Rick and Morty enthusiasts will be surprised knowing that the series was nominated in this year's Emmy Awards. During the ceremony, Adult Swim released a new clip which featured Rick and Morty, the protagonists. This is the first appearance of this globally-acclaimed characters since the previous season concluded.

The clip shows the pair attending the Emmy Awards from their residence wearing mask during the time of global Covid-19 pandemic. The effort is to send an alarming message to the series' global viewers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Harmon and Roiland, they already have strategies for the show's (Rick and Morty) future. They are working on Season 5 with full dedication. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed. But fans are expecting it in 2021.

