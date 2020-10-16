Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain urged to ban lip fillers and Botox for teenagers

Complaints of botched treatments have skyrocketed, according to Save Face, a national register of accredited practitioners which campaigns for strong regulation. Director Ashton Collins said the craze for lip fillers was being driven by social media influencers and celebrities from shows including "Love Island" and "Keeping up with the Kardashians".

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:04 IST
Britain urged to ban lip fillers and Botox for teenagers

By Emma Batha LONDON, Oct 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British lawmakers called for a ban on lip fillers and Botox for under-18s on Friday amid concerns that reality TV stars from shows such as "Love Island" are fueling a surge in schoolgirls having risky facial injections.

They said it was outrageous that children could legally get cosmetic treatments, putting them at risk of infections, scarring, tissue death and even blindness. Lawmakers told of girls coming close to having their lips partially amputated following complications, and called for greater regulation of a sector that industry experts described as a "free for all".

"We must stop the dangerous and unnecessary non-medical procedures that can ruin children's lives," said Conservative parliamentarian Laura Trott, who is spearheading a bill to criminalise the provision of Botox and fillers to under-18s. She said one survey suggested 100,000 under-16s had had cosmetic treatments.

"The absence of a legal age limit for Botox and dermal fillers means any 15-year-old could walk into a shop and get their lips injected by someone with no qualifications whatsoever," Trott told parliament. "This cannot be allowed to continue."

Parliamentarians blamed the influence of social media for the normalisation of cosmetic treatments among the young as they voiced support for the bill. Complaints of botched treatments have skyrocketed, according to Save Face, a national register of accredited practitioners which campaigns for strong regulation.

Director Ashton Collins said the craze for lip fillers was being driven by social media influencers and celebrities from shows including "Love Island" and "Keeping up with the Kardashians". She said unscrupulous practitioners were flooding social media with unfeasibly cheap offers for multiple treatments, called "Kim Kardashian packages" and "Kylie Jenner packages", alongside pictures of the celebrities.

"This is so, so dangerous," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Girls think these are risk-free treatments like getting your nails or hair done, when in fact they are serious medical treatments that could cause horrible things if they go wrong."

Collins said social media filters which make girls look like they have had procedures were also encouraging them to get treatments so that they looked more like their filtered images. Save Face received 45 complaints of botched procedures on under-18s in 2019, up from nine in 2018. The youngest girls were 15 and almost all had found their treatments via social media.

Overall, Save Face received 1,617 complaints last year, most relating to untrained and uninsured practitioners. Regulations in many European countries and the United States are far tighter than in Britain, where Collins said anyone could pick up a syringe, watch a YouTube video and set themselves up in business.

Although Botox is mostly used by older women, the anti-wrinkle treatment has become increasingly popular with very young women who hope it will prevent lines.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 13 ISIS operatives

A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 13 persons for being the members of terror organisation ISIS and hatching a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media pla...

Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modis Hanuman and that the prime minister lives in his heart. Paswans statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a ...

IPL 13: Morgan praises 'incredibly selfless' Karthik for giving away captaincy to focus on batting

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said he was surprised after Dinesh Karthik decided to hand over the leadership role to him and praised the latters incredibly selfless act of putting the team first. I was surprised as everybody...

US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

US industrial production fell 0.6 per cent in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020