'Navaratri Brahmotsavam' begins at Tirumala sans devotees

'Navaratri Brahmotsavam' begins at Tirumala sans devoteesPTI | Tirupati | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:09 IST
Amid strict adherence to COVID-19 precautions, the annual 'NavaratriBrahmotsavam' of Lord Venkateswara shrine at nearby Tirumalabegan on Friday
In view of the coronavirus pandemic-induced situation, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, decided to organize the nine-day festivities without processions and participation of devotees, a temple official said.
The 'Brahmotsavam' is now being performed inside the hill temple with only the high priests and top TTD officials taking part by following coronavirus protocols, he added.
