Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicki Minaj, Drake reveal their sons will have playdates 'soon'

Rapper Nicki Minaj recently revealed that she wants her baby boy to hang out with Drake's 3-year-old son, Adonis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:58 IST
Nicki Minaj, Drake reveal their sons will have playdates 'soon'
Nicki Minaj, Drake (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Rapper Nicki Minaj recently revealed that she wants her baby boy to hang out with Drake's 3-year-old son, Adonis. According to Us Weekly, the 37-year-old 'The Queen Radio' host, rapped about the little ones' future bond on Friday, She sang, 'Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)' with Sada Baby, which Minaj recorded while nine months pregnant.

"To be honest, I hope one day, we do a playdate with Adonis," the new mom said in a verse. The 33-year-old Canadian rapper posted the song to his Instagram Story on Friday(local time), writing, "Playdates soon come @nickiminaj."

In June 2018, Drake confirmed that he had become a father, eight months after Sophie Brussaux gave birth to Adonis. "Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it's not a maybe / That s**t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine. [My mom], Sandi [Graham], used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S**t, we only met two times, two times," the Canadian star revealed in 'March 14' at the time.

As for Minaj, news broke in September that she and husband Kenneth Petty had welcomed their first child. The Grammy nominee confirmed the news on Thursday (local time) and revealed the infant's sex. The 'Bang Bang' rapper captioned an Instagram slideshow of cards from her famous friends, "Thank you to Queen B[eyonce], Kim [Kardashian] & [Kanye West], Riccardo Tisci, Winnie [Harlow], Karol [G] & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world." (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. rejects Russian proposal for 1-year extension of nuclear weapons pact

The prospects for extending the last treaty limiting U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons deployments appeared to grow bleaker on Friday, with Washington rejecting a Russian proposal for an unconditional one-year extension as a non-st...

French police shoot dead man who slit teacher's throat

French police on Friday shot dead a man who minutes earlier had killed a middle school teacher by slitting his throat in the street in a suburb of Paris, police said on Friday.The teacher had shown pupils in his class cartoons of the Prophe...

SCOREBOARD

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma c Karthik b Shivam Mavi 35 Quinton de Kock not out 78 Suryakumar Yadav b Chakravarthy 10 Hardik Pandya not out 21 Extras lb-5 5 Total 149 for 2 in 16.5 overs Fall of wickets 94-1, 111-2 Bowling Chris Green 2.5-0-...

Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of 2 chargesheets against Tahir Hussain, 2 against school owner

A Delhi court on Friday took cognisance of four chargesheets, two against the owner of a private school and two against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, in cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. Chief Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020