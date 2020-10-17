Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal gears to host Ganga-Sagar Mela amid COVID-19 pandemic

Every year on Makar Sankranti, lakhs of Hindus flock the Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to take the holy dip and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple. This January, around 50 lakh people visited the mela, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the authorities expect the number of devotees to go down drastically, said P Ulaganathan, the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas.

PTI | Baruipur | Updated: 17-10-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 11:32 IST
Bengal gears to host Ganga-Sagar Mela amid COVID-19 pandemic

Several safety arrangements are being made to host the Ganga-Sagar Mela amid the COVID-19 pandemic, besides the authorities are also planning to send the holy water to the devotees by post and live-stream the rituals, a senior official said on Saturday. Every year on Makar Sankranti, lakhs of Hindus flock the Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to take the holy dip and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple.

This January, around 50 lakh people visited the mela, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the authorities expect the number of devotees to go down drastically, said P Ulaganathan, the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas. The administration has decided to live-stream the rituals on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube so that the devotees can witness them from home, he said.

Also, the devotees can get the holy water delivered to their homes if they book in advance, he said. Several arrangements are also being made for those who will visit the mela, Ulaganathan said.

COVID safety protocols will be put in place, he said. Thermal scanners will be put up in railway stations, bus stands and ferry ghats to check the temperature of devotees on arrival, he said.

They will also have to undergo sanitisation, he said, adding that masks will be distributed among the devotees. Different NGOs and organisations will be roped in for assisting the district administration, he said.

In addition to the existing COVID hospitals, planning is underway for setting up a designated facility in Kakdwip or Sagar Island, the official said. Also, quarantine centres, safe homes and testing facilities will be set up, he said.

Dedicated ambulances will also be deployed for dealing with COVID cases, Ulaganathan said. The number of buses, vessels, barges will be increased to ensure social distancing, he said.

Devotees from different parts of the country, and neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal, visit the Sagar Island to take holy dip at the confluence of the sacred Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

It is known by various names in different parts of the country and in West Bengal it is celebrated as Poush Sankranti, after the Bengali month Poush. Hindus believe that taking dip at the Ganga-Sagar, the confluence of the sacred river and the sea, will help one achieve "moksha" or salvation.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the US government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Frida...

BJP leader shot dead in UP ahead of assembly bypoll, 3 detained

A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ferozabad district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 3 assembly bypoll in the area, following which police have detained three people for questioning, an officer said on Satu...

US deported Venezuelans through third country despite risks

The Trump administration stealthily deported an unknown number of Venezuelans through a third country, possibly violating US laws and undermining US warnings about the socialist governments human rights record, according to the top Democrat...

Austrian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, a spokeswoman for his ministry said on Saturday.As a precautionar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020