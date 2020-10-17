Babylon Berlin Season 4 cast revealed, Henk Handloegten talks on Gereon-Charlotte pair

Is Babylon Berlin confirmed for Season 4? Written and directed by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten, Babylon Berlin takes place in Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. The series premiered on October 13, 2017 on Sky 1, a German-language entertainment channel broadcast by Sky Deutschland.

The Netflix viewers are excited to know that their favourite series Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. The streaming giant is yet to announce the premiere or release date, but the good news is that the team is working on the script. Some fans firmly believe it will be released in the first half of 2021 at least in case if the creators fail to stream it in 2020.

There was a rumor that the filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 would commence in June this year. But it was absolutely not possible due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic across the world. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a worldwide pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait little bit longer than previously expected.

Qiez, a popular German magazine stated that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

The co-creator and co-director, Henk Handloegten already confirmed that Babylon Berlin would surely come back with Season 4. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," he said.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely, as Henk Handloegten revealed. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he added.

Most of the major cast members are likely to return again in Babylon Berlin Season 4. We expect Liv Lisa Fries as Charlotte Ritter, Hannah Herzsprung as Helga Rath, Jens Harzer as Dr. Anno Schmidt, Volker Bruch as Inspector Gereon Rath, Severija Januska as Svetlana Sorokina, Peter Kurth as Bruno Walter, and Lars Eidinger as Alfred Niesen in the series.

Benno Fürmann could also be back as Oberst Wendt along with Misel Maticevic as Edgar the Armenian in the fourth season of Babylon Berlin. Currently, we are not aware of new cast members but the series will feature a number of new faces.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 will continue where Season 3 ended with shocking cliffhanger, i.e., stock market crash in Germany. Gereon incurred a heavy loss and he took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination. Fans need to know what can happen next.

Secondly, the viewers need to explore the relationship between Gereon and Charlotte. The pair shared a kiss in the previous season. The good news for fans is that they will be more of their relationship in future, as Henk Handloegten told to Express.co.uk.

"Definitely I mean we, we can't go another way now," Henk Handloegten said while being asked if their connection would continue to be explored.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have a trailer as the filming is yet to be commenced. The release date is also not announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

