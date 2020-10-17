Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warner Bros. TV group Chairman Peter Roth decides to step down in early 2021

Warner Bros.' television operations chairman Peter Roth has decided to step down from his position in early 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:35 IST
Warner Bros. TV group Chairman Peter Roth decides to step down in early 2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Warner Bros.' television operations Chairman Peter Roth has decided to step down from his position in early 2021. However, no successor for Roth has been named at this time.

According to Variety, Roth had been leading for over decades. He and WarnerMedia studios and networks group chief Ann Sarnoff had been discussing the transition for 'some time,' as per a statement from Sarnoff, adding that there is 'never a great moment to say goodbye.' "He has delivered hundreds of shows, thousands of episodes and millions of viewers, with one singular vision - to work with the best people and to make the best television series," said Sarnoff.

"In addition to being well respected by his colleagues and competitors, actors, writers, directors and producers, he is the force behind iconic, pop-culture-defining television shows we all know and love, including 'The West Wing,' 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Gilmore Girls,' 'Two And A Half Men,' 'Gossip Girl,' 'Supernatural,' 'The Flash' and countless others. We're thankful for his contributions to our company and wish him the very best," Sarnoff added. Roth had previously served as president of Fox Entertainment. Prior to that, he spent time as president of production at Twentieth Network Television and president of Stephen J Cannell Productions. Roth's TV career began in the mid-'70s as a manager of children's programming at ABC, reported Variety.

Roth's pending departure has been long in the works, however, reported Variety based on a source familiar with the situation, and is unrelated to the ongoing reorganization at WarnerMedia. Susan Rovner, who had largely been expected to succeed Roth, made the jump to become NBCUniversal's TV and streaming programming chief, as per Variety.

"Working at Warner Bros. has been the greatest, most meaningful, most rewarding experience of my career," said Roth. "For the past 22 years, I have had the privilege to be associated with some of the most inspiring creative talent, the most impactful television series and the most dedicated and passionate people I have ever known. It has long been my dream to be able to say farewell at the right time in the right way and for the right reason. I am grateful to Ann Sarnoff for giving me that opportunity and to my Warner Bros. colleagues, past and present, for giving me what has been the gift of a lifetime. I look forward to the next chapter of my career and remaining connected to those people who have meant so much to me," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD

The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. Yesterdays well-mar...

Transit shutdowns fail to deter Thai pro-democracy protests

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand staged a fourth straight day of high-profile protests in the capital on Saturday, thwarting efforts by the authorities to stop them, including a shutdown of the citys mass transit systems. Unlike protests...

Motorcycling-Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice on Saturday to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix.The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 FP3 and was thrown of...

Truck mows down vegetable vendors in Meghalaya; five killed

Five persons, including four women, were killed after a speeding truck mowed down roadside vegetable vendors on Shillong Bypass road near here on Saturday, police said. The truck loaded with shredded bamboo hit a dumper- truck on a bridge n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020